COVID-19: Priyanka to Kareena, How B’wood Is Social Distancing
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry worldwide with many events being cancelled or postponed. In India, theatres have been shut down in several states, including Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat, pushing the release dates of films such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has called for all films, tv serials and web series to suspend shooting from 19 March to 31 March.
Here's how Bollywood celebrities have been coping with their newfound free time as they practice the recommended precautionary measures of self-isolating and social distancing.
Priyanka Chopra is spending time at her Los Angeles home with Gino the family German Shepard for solace. Gino was a gift from PC to husband Nick Jonas. The actor shared photos of her cuddling up to Gino on Instagram writing, “Staying home during this time is the safest thing to do. @ginothegerman giving mommy hugs makes it so much better...”
According to Deepika Padukone, this forced staycation has inspired her to organise her wardrobe. She termed this newfound hobby “Productivity in the time of COVID-19.”
Kareena Kapoor has decided to soak up the sunshine nevertheless, albeit from indoors.
The actor has seemingly planned to devote her time to her newly launched Instagram account while husband Saif Ali Khan catches up on some reading. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she captioned a photo of herself and Saif. The actor has been filming Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan, though the shooting schedule is now reportedly on a hiatus.
Like Priyanka, Malaika Arora has also turned to some K9 comfort. “Love in the time of corona,” she captioned a photo of herself enjoying some quiet time on the balcony with her dog Casper.
In the meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor has decided to catch up on her reading,