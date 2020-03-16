COVID-19: Priyanka to Kareena, How B’wood Is Social Distancing

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the entertainment industry worldwide with many events being cancelled or postponed. In India, theatres have been shut down in several states, including Delhi, Kerala and Gujarat, pushing the release dates of films such as Sooryavanshi and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association has called for all films, tv serials and web series to suspend shooting from 19 March to 31 March.

Here's how Bollywood celebrities have been coping with their newfound free time as they practice the recommended precautionary measures of self-isolating and social distancing.