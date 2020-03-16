COVID-19: Filmmakers Plan Fund for Spot Boys, Workers, Assistants

With several Bollywood filmmakers’ associations including the Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) and the Producers Guild of India announcing a suspension on all film, TV and web series shoots from 19 March to 31 March, the entertainment industry is expected to be hit hard on several fronts. The biggest impact of this move will be felt by the daily wage earning crew members of the industry. The film and television industry employs hundreds of people as spot boys, light assistants, set workers who are paid on a daily basis according to their 8-hour shifts on a particular film or television set. With shoots being completely shut down, this largely unorganised sector will be left without an avenue to earn their wages.