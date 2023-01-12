'Shehzada' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Dig on Nepotism
Shehzada is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada released on Thursday, 12 January. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.
In the trailer, we see Kartik's character finding out that he is the son of multi-millionaires (played by Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala) and not a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. Kartik sets out to claim his rightful inheritance, but discovers that another person is posing to be him. Kriti Sanon seems to be playing Kartik's love interest in the movie. There's ample action, an SS Rajamouli reference and a clever dig at nepotism as well.
Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will mark Kartik’s first big screen release of the year. It will hit theatres on 10 February.
