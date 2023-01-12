ADVERTISEMENT

'Shehzada' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Dig on Nepotism

Shehzada is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
'Shehzada' Trailer: Kartik Aaryan Film Has a Dig on Nepotism
i

The much-awaited trailer of Kartik Aaryan's upcoming film Shehzada released on Thursday, 12 January. The movie is a Hindi adaptation of Allu Arjun's Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Also Read

Diljit Dosanjh Confused After Kartik Aaryan Explains Intimacy Coordinators' Role

Diljit Dosanjh Confused After Kartik Aaryan Explains Intimacy Coordinators' Role
ADVERTISEMENT

In the trailer, we see Kartik's character finding out that he is the son of multi-millionaires (played by Ronit Roy and Manisha Koirala) and not a working class man, played by Paresh Rawal. Kartik sets out to claim his rightful inheritance, but discovers that another person is posing to be him. Kriti Sanon seems to be playing Kartik's love interest in the movie. There's ample action, an SS Rajamouli reference and a clever dig at nepotism as well.

Directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, the film will mark Kartik’s first big screen release of the year. It will hit theatres on 10 February.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and bollywood

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×