Diljit Dosanjh Confused After Kartik Aaryan Explains Intimacy Coordinators' Role

During the conversation Tillotama asked, "How are you guys with shooting intimacy and nudity?" Vijay was quick to respond, "Very comfortable" while Kartik Aaryan replied, "Very good."Tahir then asked, “You shot with an intimacy coordinator?” to which Kartik answered, “Yeah yeah, I have."

Diljit went on to ask, "Kya hai (What is that)?" Kartik explained, “For example, if a kissing sequence is happening, they say how much you should kiss, and where to refrain.” At this Diljit smirked saying, "Acha, acha (okay)." As Tripti laughed pointing at the singer, he asked, "Sach mein hota hai bata (Does it really happen)?" Kartik burst out laughing.

Kartik was last seen in Freddy while Diljit was last seen in Jogi.