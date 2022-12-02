'I Always Look at My Work Like a Fan or an Audience': Kartik Aaryan
'Freddy' starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F premiered on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December.
Filmmaker Shashanka Ghosh's romantic thriller Freddy, starring Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F premiered on Disney+Hotstar on 2 December. The Quint caught up with the film's cast and spoke to them about their film, how Kartik's Freddy is different from the conventional Bollywood hero, why they said yes to the script, their journeys and success in their film careers, and more.
Talking about how his character Freddy, Kartik shared, "We are opting for a lot of stuff which was never opted for before. Personally, I feel that even I watch a lot of such films and shows. It's high time to do stuff which will give you that shock value, those thrills, and something which is different and unique.
"I think Freddy does that for the audience and also the actors performing that. So, it was unique for me to dwell into this. And he is that character who is not a conventional hero. He is someone who is very different. The film goes into a very dark zone which keeps that intrigue,"Kartik, added.
Watch the video for more.
Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty
Topics: Kartik Aaryan Alaya F freddy
