Kartik Aaryan, Ranveer Singh & Others React To Messi's FIFA World Cup Win
Deepika Padukone unveiled the FIFA World Cup trophy.
Bollywood celebrities are busy celebrating Argentina's iconic win at the FIFA World Cup Final. Most of the film fraternity was in Qatar rejoicing at Messi's win. From Kartik Aaryan to Anil Kapoor, celebrities took to social media to talk about the match and congratulate the winning team.
Anil Kapoor went on to say, "Whaaaat a match and Whaaaaaaat a player! Could not have imagined a better way to close this #WorldCup, especially for the man for all times Messi!!!"
Sushmita Sen also took to social media to share her thoughts regarding the win: "What a World Cup Final!!! Congratulations #argentina Proud of you @leomessi WAY TO FINISH!!! #hatsoff #teamspirit #definitionoflegend #fifaworldcup2022 #champions."
Kartik Aaryan went on to say, “What a match!!! Congratulations to the Legend @leomessi.”
Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "What a great and worthy World Cup Final. Congratulations to Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup #ArgentinavsFrance"
Ranveer Singh took to Twitter as well to share his excitement, stating, "What have I just witnessed ?!?! Historic. Iconic. Pure magic. #FIFAWorldCup."
