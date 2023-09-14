ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: Karan Johar Shares Deleted Scene From 'Rocky Aur Rocky' Ft Alia & Ranveer

Karan Johar shared the deleted scene from 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' on social media.

Watch: Karan Johar Shares Deleted Scene From 'Rocky Aur Rocky' Ft Alia & Ranveer
Filmmaker Karan Johar, on 14 September, shared a deleted scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which didn't make it to the film's final cut. Featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, the scene seemingly appears after Rocky's monologue on cancel-culture directed towards Rani's family.

In the clip, Rocky (played by Ranveer) enters Rani's (played by Alia) room from the window and apologises to her for what he said to her family. After he asks Rani for a second chance, the two share a romantic moment together.

Sharing the deleted scene with his fans on social media, Karan captioned the post, "Bas love hai toh sab hai… (If you have love, you have everything. #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani."

Have a look at the video here:

In addition to the lead actors, the film also starred Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Toto Chowdhury, Shabana Azmi, and Churni Ganguly in key roles.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released in theatres on 28 July and opened to great reviews from both the audience and critics.

'Feeling Blessed': Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani's Busan Film Festival Selection

