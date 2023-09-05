Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, has been selected for a screening at the 28th Busan Film Festival, to be held in October this year. The film will be part of the Open Cinema Section.
To announce the special news, Karan and Alia took to social media to share their excitement with fans.
Karan wrote on Instagram, "Feeling absolutely blessed and grateful! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani goes to @busanfilmfest!!!"
Alia also shared the news on her Instagram story and wrote, "Another chapter added to our kahaani."
In addition to the lead actors, the family drama also starred veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Toto Chowdhury, Jaya Bachchan, and Churni Ganguly in key roles.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released in theatres on 28 July and soon became a commercial success, making nearly Rs 150 crore at the Indian box office and Rs 250 crore globally.
The Busan International Film Festival will be held between 4 to 13 October.
