Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer-Alia Film Crosses 60 Crore

As per the report, the film has crossed the ₹60 crore mark. It had opened with 11 crore and then went on to collect ₹16 crore on Saturday and ₹18.75 crore on Sunday.

The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It marks Karan Johar's first directorial venture in seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film follows the complicated family dynamics of the lead couple as they struggle to convince them that they are compatible despite differences.