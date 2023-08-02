ADVERTISEMENT
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Ranveer-Alia Film Crosses 60 Crore

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh star as the lead in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Bollywood
1 min read
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani continues to remain strong during the weekdays. The Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer film has minted ₹7 crore on Monday and collected the same range on Tuesday, with a collection of ₹7.25, as per early estimates on Sacnilk.

As per the report, the film has crossed the ₹60 crore mark. It had opened with 11 crore and then went on to collect ₹16 crore on Saturday and ₹18.75 crore on Sunday.

The film also features Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly. It marks Karan Johar's first directorial venture in seven years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The film follows the complicated family dynamics of the lead couple as they struggle to convince them that they are compatible despite differences.

