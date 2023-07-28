Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Review: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt Are Having Fun!

Karan Johar’s unrealistic extravagance must have the support of style, a responsibility fulfilled by fashion designer Manish Malhotra and stylist Eka Lakhani. The Sabyasachi Angarakhas flow and swish in the air with aplomb and chiffon floats against a snowy landscape (despite Rani’s mismatched blouses). It is a reminder of why Bollywood cinema felt so easy to escape into.

The Bollywood mass appeal is right there but at some point, you wonder if there should've been some balance. Maybe a little less. But the Johar directorial magic hits every frame of the screen.

He knows how to frame Jaya Bachchan’s scowl as threatening and comic just with a smart use of camera work (this credit, of course, is shared by the actor and the cameraperson).