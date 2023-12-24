Dunki Box Office Collection Day 3: Shah Rukh Khan Film Mints Rs 75 Cr in India

Shah Rukh Khan‘s maiden collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has managed to mint around Rs 26 crore on Saturday, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The film was released around the same time as Salaar, which is doing considerably well at the box office.
As per the same report, the Saturday collections of Dunki witnessed a 30 percent growth on its second day (Friday) figures. The film had to come close to its Thursday opening day numbers of Rs 29 cr.
The film is facing stiff competition from Prathas' Salaar.
Dunki also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others in pivotal roles.
The is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.
