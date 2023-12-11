'Dunki' Drop 5: Shah Rukh Khan Teases Fans With New Song 'O Maahi'

Shah Rukh wrote in the caption, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today."
Have a look at the promotional teaser here:
'O Maahi' is the film's third song after 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se'.
Dunki also marks Shah Rukh's third release of the year, after Pathaan and Jawan. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover in pivotal roles.
Dunki is a Jio Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan and written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon.
The film will hit the big screens on 21 December.
