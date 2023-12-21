'Dunki' Box Office Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan's Film to Earn Around Rs 30 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan's third big release of the year, Dunki, hit the big screens on Thursday, 21 December. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Anil Grover, among others in pivotal roles.

According to a report by industry track Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to be the lowest opener for Shah Rukh at the domestic box office this year.