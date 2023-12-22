'Salaar: Part 1' Review: Prabhas & Prithviraj Film Scores High on Action

Other times, some of the scenes just feel trite. As the tenth character begins to sing praises of Deva you wonder if we could've stopped at the fight. Once Deva is given free reign to fight, let the audience buy into his spirit; there's no need for dialogue to hammer it home. At one point, he slowly forms a fist waiting for orders from his mother and the sounds of an engine starting play in the background. Scenes like these take away from otherwise mesmerising setups.

One person who does get a meatier role is Sriya Reddy as the imposing and fiery Radha Rama Mannar. While Sukumaran plays his role as a wounded but proud animal waiting for his time to strike, Reddy plays hers with a disquieting fury. While Rama's loyal aide Obulamma (Jhansi) acts as her source of intel, Varda's Deva runs into battlefields he can't. If Salaar had focused on the relationship between these siblings and their motivations more, there would be much more to chew on.