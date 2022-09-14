Case Filed Against Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' For Hurting Religious Sentiments

The trailer of Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh was released on 9 September. Wherein, Devgn essays the role of Chitragupta — a Hindu deity, as per Hindu mythology.

In continuation to the report, the petitioner claimed that the film's trailer mocks religion and hurts the religious sentiments of people. He further mentioned in his petition, that Devgn is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

Srivastava further told IANS, "Chitragupta is regarded as the lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments."

In addition, Srivastava's statement will be recorded on 18 November.