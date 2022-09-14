ADVERTISEMENT

Case Filed Against Ajay Devgn's 'Thank God' For Hurting Religious Sentiments

'Thank God' starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is slated for its theatrical release on 24 October.

Filmmaker Indra Kumar's upcoming fantasy comedy, Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra, has reportedly landed into legal trouble. A case has been filed against the film for hurting religious sentiments, by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava, in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur court, as per a report by IANS.

The trailer of Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and Rakul Preet Singh was released on 9 September. Wherein, Devgn essays the role of Chitragupta — a Hindu deity, as per Hindu mythology.

In continuation to the report, the petitioner claimed that the film's trailer mocks religion and hurts the religious sentiments of people. He further mentioned in his petition, that Devgn is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language.

Srivastava further told IANS, "Chitragupta is regarded as the lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. Such depiction of Gods can create an unpleasant situation since it hurts religious sentiments."

In addition, Srivastava's statement will be recorded on 18 November.

Thank God starring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles, is slated for its theatrical release on Diwali, 24 October.

