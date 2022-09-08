'Thank God' First Look: Ajay Devgn & Sidharth Malhotra Star In New Comedy-Drama

Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra unveiled the first look of their film Thank God. The actors took to social media to share posters of themselves. In one of the posters, Ajay is seen sitting on a massive throne wearing a black suit, with spectacles on. He is touted to be playing the role os Chitragupt in the film. And Sidharth Malhotra, will be playing the role of a 'common man' in the film.