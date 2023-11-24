Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Film Expected to Earn ₹50Cr on Opening Day

As per reports, the early bookings for the film in the US have sold only 3,200 tickets for 206 locations so far. Animal has been rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Speaking about his film, in a recent interview with Variety, Kapoor shared, "Animal is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."

After Kabir Singh, Animal is Vanga's second Bollywood film. The film was previously slated for an August release but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer.