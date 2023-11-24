Animal Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Film Expected to Earn ₹50Cr on Opening Day

Ranbir Kapoor is all set for the release of his highly anticipated film of the year, Animal, which will hit the big screens on 1 December. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles.
The advance bookings for Animal began in India on Sunday, 26 November. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is expected to generate Rs 50 crore on its opening day, making it the biggest opener in Ranbir's career.
As per reports, the early bookings for the film in the US have sold only 3,200 tickets for 206 locations so far. Animal has been rated ‘A’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Speaking about his film, in a recent interview with Variety, Kapoor shared, "Animal is a gripping and intense film that delves into the depths of human emotions and relationships. It explores the complexities of life and the choices we make, with a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat."
After Kabir Singh, Animal is Vanga's second Bollywood film. The film was previously slated for an August release but was postponed to avoid clashes with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Rajinikanth's Jailer.
