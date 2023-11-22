Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set for the theatrical release of their upcoming film Animal on 1 December. Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the co-stars were spotted together in Mumbai for an event.
Animal's producer Anil Thadani and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also present at the event.
