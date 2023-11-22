Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event

'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna will hit the theatres on 1 December.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
Rashmika Mandanna-Ranbir Kapoor Are All Smiles in Inside Pics From Animal Event
i
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are all set for the theatrical release of their upcoming film Animal on 1 December. Ahead of the film's trailer launch, the co-stars were spotted together in Mumbai for an event.

Animal's producer Anil Thadani and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were also present at the event.

Also Read

Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa

Watch: Special Cut of Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' Shown At Burj Khalifa

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Anil Kapoor   Ranbir Kapoor    Animal 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×