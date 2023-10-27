'Animal' Song 'Satranga' Captures Complexities of Ranbir-Rashmika's Married Life

The makers of Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, dropped a second song from the film titled 'Satranga.' The song features the complexities of Ranbir and Rashmika's married lives.
'Satranga' is crooned by Arijit Singh, and the lyrics are written by Siddharth Garima. The song is set on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, where Ranbir comes home to find his wife Rashmika waiting for him to break her fast.
Watch the full song here:
Earlier this month, the makers released the first track of the film 'Hua Main'. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Shakti Kapoor, among others, in pivotal roles.
The film will hit the big screens on 1 December.
