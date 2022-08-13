'Laal Singh Chaddha', the 'Forrest Gump' Adaptation, Featured on Oscars' Page

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which hit theatres on 11 August, is the official Indian adaptation of the cult classic Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The official handle of the Academy Awards shared a video of how the adaptation recreated magical scenes from the original.

The video’s caption reads, “Robert Zemeckis and Eric Roth’s sweeping story of a man who changes the world with simple kindness receives an Indian adaptation in Advait Chandan and Atul Kulkarni’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ starring Aamir Khan in the title role made famous by Tom Hanks.”