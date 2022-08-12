'Laal Singh Chaddha' Is a Reimagination With Heart Rather than a Remake

Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, which released on 11 August, is a remake of the cult classic Forrest Gump; but calling it a reimagination would do it more justice. The stark difference in the film comes from its treatment of history and politics. Forrest Gump’s lead Tom Hanks had called the film “nonpolitical and thus nonjudgmental”.

Over the years, the film that won six Academy awards including Best Actor, has been criticised as ‘conservative propaganda’ whether it was intended to be one or not.