‘Don’t Think There’s Anyone Better Than Aamir To Play Forrest’: Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor's latest film Laal Singh Chaddha, co-starring Aamir Khan in the titular role, released on 11 August. Ahead of the film's release, Kareena talked to The Quint about how the Forrest Gump adaptation and her character Rupa were tweaked for an Indian audience.

"We've of course 'Indian-ised' the part a lot because the way we react (to things) is also so different. Atul Kulkarni has kept all that in mind when he's written Rupa's character. She's actually the soul of the film...she's driving the film," Kareena said.

Talking about working with Aamir, Kareena said that every film she's done with the actor has been different.