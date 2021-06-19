‘Have a Golden Run in Heaven’: Bollywood Mourns Milkha Singh
Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express grief over Milkha Singh’s demise.
Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, also known as the ‘Flying Singh’, passed away on the night of 18 June after a long battle with coronavirus.
The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold-medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is the only Indian athlete to win Gold in the Asian and Commonwealth Championship. He was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his achievements.
Soon after the news of Milkha Singh’s demise was announced by his family, tributes started pouring in. Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express their condolences.
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir."
Priyanka Chopra tweeted, "Warm and welcoming, you made our first meeting so, so special. I have been inspired by your excellence, touched by your humility, influenced by your contribution to our country. Om Shanti #Milkha ji. Sending love and prayers to the family. #MilkhaSingh."
Akshay Kumar wrote, "Incredibly sad to hear about the demise of #MilkhaSingh ji. The one character I forever regret not playing on-screen! May you have a golden run in heaven, Flying Sikh. Om shanti, Sir."
Actor Taapsee Pannu wrote, "And he flew away."
Anil Kapoor wrote, "Milkha Singh ji welcomed us into his home and his lovely wife fed us the most unforgettable aloo parathas I've ever had... He truly was an incredible sportsman, phenomenal host and above all an amazing human being... will be truly & deeply missed.."
Actor Anupam Kher took to Twitter to write, "Do you think you are Milkha Singh? If a person becomes a proverb, that shows how magnificent he is. I have got the opportunity to meet him twice and he was a very down-to-earth person. There aren't many people in this world like him. He is an inspiration for all ages."
Actor Raveena Tandon shared a photograph with the sprinter and wrote, "Whenever we need to be inspired, ‘Bhaag milkhe bhaag,’ will sound in our ears."
