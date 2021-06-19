Milkha Singh Passes Away at 91 After Long Battle With COVID

After a month of battling COVID-19, legendary sprinter Milkha Singh passed away on Friday, 18 June, at the age of 91, his family said in a statement.

Singh breathed his last in Chandigarh’s Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he was receiving treatment after being exposed to the virus on 19 May.

Singh passed away at 11.30 pm on Friday, just days after his wife Nirmal Kaur, too, lost the battle to COVID-19 on 13 June.