‘Love You With All My Heart’: Farhan Akhtar Remembers Milkha Singh

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Saturday, 19 June, paid tribute to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, saying, “I love you with all my heart."

After a month of battling COVID-19, Singh passed away on Friday, at the age of 91, breathing his last at 11.30 pm, just days after his wife Nirmal Kaur, too, lost the battle to COVID-19 on 13 June.

Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, who portrayed Singh in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, remembered the sportsperson and wrote about how he inspired everyone with his hard work, honesty and determination.