‘Love You With All My Heart’: Farhan Akhtar Remembers Milkha Singh
Akhtar, who portrayed Singh in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, remembers the sportsperson fondly on Twitter.
Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar on Saturday, 19 June, paid tribute to legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, saying, “I love you with all my heart."
After a month of battling COVID-19, Singh passed away on Friday, at the age of 91, breathing his last at 11.30 pm, just days after his wife Nirmal Kaur, too, lost the battle to COVID-19 on 13 June.
Taking to Twitter, Akhtar, who portrayed Singh in the 2013 biopic Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, remembered the sportsperson and wrote about how he inspired everyone with his hard work, honesty and determination.
Akhtar uploaded a photo of himself with the late athlete, known as the ‘Flying Sikh’ and wrote, "Dear Milkha ji, A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you...the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up."
“And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large-hearted, loving, warm, down-to-earth man. You represented an idea. You represented a dream. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives.Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar
Further, Akhtar added, “For those who know you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn’t as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success. I love you with all my heart.”
