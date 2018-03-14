When India Celebrated Milkha Singh’s CWG Gold With a Day Off

The year was 1958 and the Cardiff Arms Park in central Cardiff was full to its brim, but there were hardly any Indians in the crowd. Among the handful Indian spectators was Vijay Lakshmi Pandit, the sister of the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Milkha Singh, fresh from his double Gold at the Tokyo Asian Games, was busy doing his ritualistic prayer before his sprint. Despite his success in Tokyo, Milkha was wary of South Africa's Malcolm Spence, so he thought a little prayer wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Soon, the runners took their marks and the race began. Just as instructed, Singh ran the first 350 yards of the 440 yards race as fast as he could. After that he delved deep into his reserves and took the lead but Spence followed close behind him.

All throughout the race, Spence was just behind his shoulder. He had almost reached him but in the end Milkha made it to the finish line with Spence still half-a-foot behind him. The stadium erupted in joy.

And with that India had its first Commonwealth Games Gold in its kitty, courtesy ‘The Flying Sikh.’