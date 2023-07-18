Bigg Boss OTT 2 Episode 32 Update: These Six Contestants Get Nominated This Week

The morning in the Bigg Biss OTT house starts with an energetic song. In the morning, Pooja and Elvish are seen talking wherein they discuss that Falaq should not have jumped in between while Avinash and Elvish were fighting. Abhishek and Bebika are seen in a fun banter wherein they discuss Bebika’s dressing sense. Then Bebika expresses that he and Jiah won the dancing task on weekend ka vaar because Bigg Boss wants them to start a love angle. Manisha is seen flirting with Elvish in a fun way. Abhishek is seen teasing Aashika and applying makeup on her while Falaq and Jiah are seen discussing his behavior in the corner. Falaq feels that Jiah is possessive about Abhishek and they discuss the kinds of girls Abhishek may like. Later they tease Abhishek by taking Aashika’s name. Manisha returns the clip Bebika gave to her when they were friends but Pooja gives it to Manisha again.
Manisha and Elvish tease Bebika by holding hands and entering the kitchen. Manisha and Abhishek talk about their small argument from the previous day when he felt that Manisha had taunted him.
Elvish asks Manisha and Bebika to become friends again to which Bebika replies that it will never happen. Manisha and Elvish flirt again and Aashika finds that cringe. Later Manisha tells Aashika to avoid passing these comments in public. Falaq and Jiah appreciate Bebika‘s behavior after she has become distant from Manisha.
Alarm rings in the house and Bigg Boss announces a new task. A hungry lion is in the activity area and a few contestants will be a part of this lion‘s meal in the form of nominations. The destiny of each contestant will be in the hands of some other contestant. Bebika has Pooja’s picture, Pooja has Bebika’s picture, Jad has Jiah’s picture, Falaq has Elvish’s picture, Avinash has Aashika’s picture, Aashika has Jad’s picture, Jiah has Abhishek’s picture, Abhishek has Falaq’s picture and Elvish has Avinash’s picture.
Manisha is safe from the nomination. A song will be heard in the house six times and every time a new contestant will be nominated. The nomination discussion is allowed during the task. Abhishek asks Aashika to remove contestants who are too slow for the game. The song is heard and everyone gathers in the activity area. Falaq nominates Elvish for being confused in the game so as to carry his fake or real side. She also feels that he tends to cross a line during fights. Contestants are seen discussing the nominations and trying to influence each other.
The song is heard for the second time and Avinash nominates Aashika saying that she seems lost and weak in the tasks. After the nomination, Aashika and Avinash get into an argument. Pooja feels that Abhishek keeps fighting with girls since he is again in an argument with Bebika. Abhishek tells Jiah that she will be hurt if she nominates him and he will kill her in sleep if she does so. The song is heard for the third time and Elvish nominates Avinash because he likes Falaq and he is the problem in between.
The fourth time, Aashika nominates Jad because she feels it’s high time he should become serious and play the game. Bebika expresses that Jad needs to stop being diplomatic. Avinash seems irritated with Elvish. In the fifth round, Jad nominates Jiah but expresses that he was hurt that she chooses others over him at times but he assures her that their equation won’t change after this. Pooja, Jad, Falaq, and Bebika feel that Manisha‘s equation with Elvish seems forced and fake. In the sixth and last round, Abhishek nominates Falaq since she gives priority to other contestants over herself. This week Elvish, Aashika, Avinash, Jad, Jiah, and Falaq have been nominated.
Jad asks Jiah how she feels about her nomination to which she replies that she is surprised. Jad says that he was also surprised in some situations when Jiah reacted a certain way in the past. Jiah feels that Jad took revenge but he refuses. Jad also feels that few people in the house have issues. Falaq, Abhishek, and Bebika get into an argument. Aashika and Avinash get into a discussion about nominations and the previous‘s day fight. Abhishek feels that Aashika has understood the game now. Jad seems disappointed with Aashika’s excuse for nominating him. Bebika had broken Abhishek’s photo that was given in the task which makes Pooja angry and she asks Bebika to stop doing such things. Aashika is seen crying in the corner while Manisha and Abhishek are consoling her and ask her to stay strong.
The housemates have an argument over the wastage of food. Bebika and Abhishek get into an argument while Falaq feels that Manisha is a bad captain. Falaq and Avinash are seen talking late at night about Jiah so as to how she is getting affected by Jad‘s behavior.
