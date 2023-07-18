Kerala Lottery Result Today: Sthree Sakthi SS 374 Result Declared; Know Details

ADVERTISEMENT
Kerala Lottery Today, 18 July 2023: Know the steps to download Sthree Sakthi SS 374 PDF from keralalotteries.com.

Raajwrita Dutta
Updated
India
2 min read
The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 374 is officially announced today, Tuesday, 18 July 2023, on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala has announced the live result sharp at 3 pm on its website - keralalotteries.com. Participants who have bought the tickets and are excited to know the list of lucky winners for today should check the official site. It contains all the important lottery details that concerned participants should note.

The Kerala lottery result today for Sthree Sakthi SS 374 on Tuesday, 18 July 2023, will also be released in a PDF form for all those people who miss the live result announcement. You must download a copy of the lottery sambad result on Tuesday to take a better look at the list of lucky winners for the day.

Winners will receive huge cash amounts from the State Lottery Department of Kerala after they submit their tickets and documents. Participants must submit the required documents to the department within the deadline if they want to receive the money.

As per the rules announced by the State Lottery Department, the deadline to submit the tickets is thirty days from the result date. You will not receive the money if you forget the deadline.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 374: Prize Money for 18 July 2023

Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 374 prize money details for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, here:

  • First Prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000

  • Third Prize: Rs 5000

  • Fourth Prize: Rs 2000

  • Fifth Prize: Rs 1000

  • Sixth Prize: Rs 500

  • Seventh Prize: Rs 200

  • Eighth Prize: Rs 100

You must check the lottery ticket numbers on the result PDF properly to see if you are among the lucky winners for today.

Kerala Lottery Result, 18 July 2023: How to Download Sthree Sakthi SS 374 PDF

Here is the process you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Sthree Sakthi SS 374 sambad on Tuesday, 18 July:

  • Go to the lottery department website.

  • Click on the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 374 sambad result on the homepage.

  • The lottery result PDF will display on your device once you tap on the link.

  • Check the lottery numbers and prize money on the PDF properly.

  • Download the lottery sambad result for future use.

