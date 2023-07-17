Wordle 759 Answer for Today: Hints, Clues, and Word of the Day for 18 July 2023

The Wordle 759 answer for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, is very simple and can be solved within a few chances. You must be careful and alert while using your chances if you want the score for Tuesday. We are here to help you find the word of the day and increase your score in the online puzzle game. The word game was developed by Josh Wardle, and it became a hit in 2022.
To solve Wordle 759 answer for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, you have to visit the website of The New York Times – nytimes.com. It is important to note that the New York Times is currently managing the online word puzzle game. New words have been updated on its website everyday for players who want to solve them regularly.
The online word puzzle game is a favourite among people from all age groups because it has simple rules.
All new players should note that they get only six chances to find the word of the day. You will not get any extra chance if you make any mistake so use them only when you are sure.
Wordle 759 Hints and Clues: 18 July 2023
The Wordle 759 hints and clues for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, have been stated here for those players who are looking for them:
The word of the day for Tuesday begins with the alphabet F
The next alphabet in the answer for Tuesday is L
The solution for Tuesday ends with the alphabet R
The word of the day for Tuesday has only one vowel so be careful
Wordle 759 Word of the Day: 18 July 2023
Are you excited to know the final solution for today now? Read till the end if you are here for the term. You should stop reading if you are still guessing the word because we do not want to ruin the suspense.
Wordle 759 word of the day for Tuesday, 18 July 2023, has been mentioned below for the players:
FLYER
Keep a close eye on this space to know more hints if you are a regular player of the word game.
