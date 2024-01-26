Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Date, Time, Where & How To Watch Live Streaming Here

All Bigg Boss fans are patiently waiting to watch the grand finale episode for Season 17. The much-anticipated Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale is just around the corner and everyone is excited to watch who will win the trophy and prize money for this season. The stage is set and the contestants are gearing up for the final episode. The thrill and excitement among all fans are building up because they want to know the winner of this season.
According to the latest official details, the Bigg Boss 17 winner will be announced on Sunday, 28 January 2024. Interested viewers can watch the live streaming of the grand finale episode from anywhere they want at the scheduled time. It is important to know the timings so you can tune in and watch the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode live.
Here are all the latest details you should know about the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale on Sunday. Read till the end to know the date, time, and live streaming channels in India.
When can you watch the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode?
As per the latest official details, fans can watch the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode on Sunday, 28 January 2024. The ongoing season witnessed no extension even by a week. One must note the date if they want to watch the episode.
It is important to note that the episode will begin at 9 pm sharp, on Sunday. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and he will come back to your screens during the finale episode so fans should stay alert. Remember the date and time carefully.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale in India?
You can watch the live telecast of the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode on the Colors TV channel. Fans are expecting a lot of nail-biting moments and thrills till the end.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale on Sunday?
Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale episode on 28 January, on the JioCinema app and website.
Who are the top five finalists of Bigg Boss 17?
Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar are the top five finalists of this season.
