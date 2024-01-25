Bigg Boss 17 Episode 102 Written Update: Munawar & Mannara Witness Their Journey

If Bigg Boss had to choose today, he would still put her in the first 'dil wala makaan'. The video shows her having fun, dancing with others, and speaking her heart out. The video shows her equation with Ankita and how it had been a sweet sour relationship. It shows her fights with Abhishek and incidents where she has cried and asked to go home. The friendship of Munawar and Mannara is also seen in the video and the audience is seen cheering. The journey of her being linked up with Munawar is shown when Anurag is seen supporting her during this time. The video shows her fights with Anurag and people poking her which made her break down in between and Munawar was there again to make her understand things.

Later, it is seen how she was affected after Aisha entered the show and how Samarth was there to support her. Later, her fights with Ankita and Munawar are seen, and how people think she is dependent on Munawar. She was seen supporting Munawar during her tough times even when the house was against him. It shows how every friend has taken advantage of her emotional side. Mannara is seen overwhelmed by the audience's response and her journey. Bigg Boss compliments her for bringing all 9 emotions to the game so naturally. She thanks the audience and goes inside the house. Bigg Boss asks Munawar to come to the garden to witness his journey.