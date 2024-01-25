Bigg Boss 17 Episode 102 Written Update: Munawar & Mannara Witness Their Journey

The new episode of Bigg Boss 17 begins with Mannara around her fans in the garden area where she's going to witness her entire Bigg Boss journey. Bigg Boss mentions that Mannara has never treated the show like a game but she has lived the game. Before that Bigg Boss jokes with Mannara that she won't be able to see her video due to technical errors but later asks her to come to the garden. Bigg Boss reminds her that she was the first contestant to enter the house and it was difficult for her to come on a national platform and allow others to judge her coming from such a filmy legacy. Bigg Boss tells her that it was always his friends who called her out and didn't stand with her. This resulted in her crying and being emotional or hurt.
If Bigg Boss had to choose today, he would still put her in the first 'dil wala makaan'. The video shows her having fun, dancing with others, and speaking her heart out. The video shows her equation with Ankita and how it had been a sweet sour relationship. It shows her fights with Abhishek and incidents where she has cried and asked to go home. The friendship of Munawar and Mannara is also seen in the video and the audience is seen cheering. The journey of her being linked up with Munawar is shown when Anurag is seen supporting her during this time. The video shows her fights with Anurag and people poking her which made her break down in between and Munawar was there again to make her understand things.
Later, it is seen how she was affected after Aisha entered the show and how Samarth was there to support her. Later, her fights with Ankita and Munawar are seen, and how people think she is dependent on Munawar. She was seen supporting Munawar during her tough times even when the house was against him. It shows how every friend has taken advantage of her emotional side. Mannara is seen overwhelmed by the audience's response and her journey. Bigg Boss compliments her for bringing all 9 emotions to the game so naturally. She thanks the audience and goes inside the house. Bigg Boss asks Munawar to come to the garden to witness his journey.
As Munawar enters the garden, fans are seen cheering for him. Bigg Boss compliments him by saying a shayari he had said during his journey. He adds a few more lines to the original one. He compliments him for not going off-road after Aisha enters the show and for his true friendship with Abhishek and Mannara. He is seen having fun with different contestants and staying strong when everyone is commenting on his character. His one-liners are shown in the game and his attitude throughout the game. His cute and honest equation with Mannara is also shown in the video, how he stood against Abhishek for supporting her. His friendship and fights with Abhishek are also seen.
The video shows how he was affected after Aisha's entry. His journey with Aisha is seen and how Salman Khan mentioned his relations inside the house were calculative. But it was Aisha who used him for popularity. It shows how his relations with Mannara, Ankita, and Abhishek went for a toss. Bigg Boss says that the future seasons will remember his journey. Bigg Boss asks housemates to come to the garden where Rohit Shetty is waiting to grill the contestants with his tough questions. Rohit Shetty calls Ankita and says that she had put Mannara and Vikki in a difficult position to clear her image in the media round.
