Bigg Boss 17, Episode 101 Written Update: Top 5 Watch Their Journey

Abhishek goes inside and shares his experience. The next contestant to see her journey is Ankita. Bigg Boss praises her courage to let the audience judge her relationship with Vikki. The journey shows her equation with Vikki, her telling stories about Sushant and supporting Vikki. Ankita is seen angry and emotional while watching her journey. The journey shows her equation with Munawar and her fights with Mannara. It shows how her misunderstanding with Vikki and Mannara's and his equation affected her. It shows how her mother in law's entry affected her. It shows her friendship with Munawar and Isha and their family's trust on her. Ankita thanks her fans for supporting her. Arun comes next to see his journey. Bigg Boss says that it was Arun who played this season like a true gamer. He has never given heed to anyone's opinions and this made him come so far inspite of being called non-deserving and weak. His journey is showed as a fun one at the start and full of fights with Abhishek. The video also shows his friendship with sunny Tehelka as 'true friendship'. It shows how he was affected after Sunny's eviction. It was seen how housemates perceived him as weak and they have never thought him to be deserving enough. Arun talks facing the camera and expresses his gratefulness and happiness. Mannara is the next to see her journey on the screen.