Rajasthan Elections 2023: What Do the Result of Past Five Assembly Polls Say

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Did you know no party has managed to win in Rajasthan in two consecutive elections since 1998?
The last time a party secured back-to-back win in Rajasthan was in 1993 when the BJP became the single-largest party repeating its victory from the previous state elections of 1990.
As Rajasthan heads towards Assembly elections in 2023, here’s a look back at the interesting data insights from how MP has voted in the past four polls – in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018.
How Rajasthan Assembly Looked From 1998 to 2018
In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Madhya Pradesh election in that year.
And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Which Party Held the Edge in Which Election
Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Rajasthan fared in comparison to each other over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Congress: If we take a look at all the Rajasthan Assembly elections since 1998, the Congress got its biggest haul (153 seats) in 1998.
BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party's biggest victory came with 163 seats in the 2013 Assembly polls.
Others: Smaller parties have consistently managed and Independents could only manage to win at least 15-20 seats in every polls.
Change in Vote Share % of Rajasthan Assembly
Check out how the vote share percentages of the BJP, Congress, and Others have changed in Rajasthan Assembly elections over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
As you can see in the interactive, from 1998 to 2018, the edge in vote share also reflected in the seat-count i.e. the party which secured a higher vote share also won a higher number of seats. And both these figures have been flip-flopping. That's why neither BJP not Congress have won two Assembly elections in a row in Rajasthan.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
But How Have These Parties Fared in Lok Sabha Election Results in Rajasthan?
Here's how Lok Sabha election results in Rajasthan have been in the past two decades.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan have defied the trend of the Assembly polls. Starting 2014, the BJP has clearly dominated in General Elections, no matter who is at the helm in the state Assembly.
Congress' drop is also remarkable. The grand-old party had 20 MPs from Rajasthan in 2009. This fell to zero in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. It couldn't open its account in 2019 as well.
