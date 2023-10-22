BJP in Rajasthan & ‘Riwaz’ of Acing Elections: CVoter Shows No Change in Custom

One of the reasons why there is a revolving door mechanism is the fact that Rajasthan witnesses a very localised contest, there is very little voting on CM face (only 4% in 2018 as per CSDS post-poll study).

This will help the BJP to exploit local-level anti-incumbency against the Congress MLAs. The riwaz also makes some MLAs resign to the fate they are going to lose whatever good they do, resulting in non-performance.

Opposition MLA can give the excuse that his/her party is not in power and hence, wasn’t able to perform, but this can’t hold good for an MLA belonging to the ruling party.

Since there is very low voting on the CM face (4%), the impact of not announcing Vasundhara Raje as its face is mitigated to some extent for the BJP.