Elections 2023: Congress Mulling an 'INDIA'-like Alliance in Rajasthan?

Another source familiar with these negotiations revealed that the Congress high-command is keen on getting BAP on board to include Adivasi leadership in the INDIA bloc which will then benefit them in tribal belts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

The GKS, while currently does not have any candidates in the Assembly, is the state's biggest farmers union which was established in 2016. They mobilised support for the farmers protest in Rajasthan. They also led the protests at the Shahjahanpur border. "In the last five years there has been significant farmer mobilisation in north Rajasthan districts of Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, and the newly created district of Anupgarh.

As per sources, Prithwi Pal Singh, an independent candidate supported by the GKS in 2018 from the Karanpur Assembly seat, is likely to contest on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket this time. Singh won 46,000 votes in 2018, pushing BJP to the third spot.