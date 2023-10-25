A Party With a Difference or Differences? Ticket Tangles Rock BJP in Rajasthan

Despite these pious hopes, large-scale protests have erupted in several districts after the second list. Supporters of rebel leaders are protesting strongly in Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur, Alwar, and Bundi. Protests by BJP workers have spilled onto the streets in these districts and loyalists of aspirants denied tickets, have burnt effigies of top party leaders.

The most volatile and embarrassing protests have erupted in Chittorgarh – the home turf of state BJP President CP Joshi. The two-time sitting Chittorgarh MLA Chandrabhan Singh Aakya was dropped from this seat to accommodate Narpat Singh Rajvi, a former Minister and son-in-law of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. Ironically, Rajvi was shifted from Jaipur’s Vidyadhar Nagar seat where Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari was given the ticket in the first list.

Protesting vigorously, Aakya supporters even burnt an effigy of state president Joshi in his own hometown and Lok Sabha constituency. The anger of protesting BJP cadres forced security at Joshi’s residence in Chittor to be strengthened after stones were hurled at his gate.

For denying him a ticket, Aakya squarely blames Joshi and claims it's rooted in their rivalry since college days. Raking up Joshi’s roots in the Congress, Aakya says Joshi resented him since the days he was an ABVP (RSS’ student's wing) leader and Joshi was working with NSUI, the Congress students’ wing.