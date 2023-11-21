BJP vs Congress Rajasthan Manifestos: Promises on Caste Census, Paper Leak, LPG

Congress:

In steps listed under 'immediate priorities', the Gehlot government promises to enact a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers on the lines of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations as well as interest free agricultural loan facility of up to Rs 2 lakh from cooperative banks.

The party also plans to introduce a new scheme to directly compensate farmers for escalating input costs and market downturns and three-phase electricity for eight hours a day from November to March each year.

The manifesto also lists withdrawing "pending cases against farmers related to their participation in protests."

BJP:

The BJP, meanwhile, promises to increase the financial assistance for farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 12,000 per year.

On MSP, the party promises to buy wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal by providing bonus and arrangements for purchase of jowar and millet at MSP.

Along with establishment of more cold storages and processing units, both parties also promise to speed up the completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in collaboration with the central government.