The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress in Rajasthan released its manifesto for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its list of promises.
With assurances of financial assistance for education of girl children, strengthening healthcare infrastructure, measures for enhancing security to women, and generating employment opportunities, both manifestos focus on key areas and issues in the state.
While the BJP has made several fresh promises while also borrowing from the central schemes and their improvised implementation, the Ashok Gehlot government focusses on further penetrating the state government's schemes.
One striking point in the Congress manifesto, however, is the stark mention of conducting a caste census in the state.
Here's a look at promises and guarantees for 7 key sectors and issues:
BJP vs Congress Rajasthan Manifestos: Promises on Caste Census, Paper Leak, LPG
1. Caste Census
With the promise being made by most Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in every rally, the manifesto boldly mentions 'conducting caste census' under the list of 'immediate priorities' of the government in order to "accurately determine population and allocate benefits for informed decisions on affirmative action."
The BJP manifesto, meanwhile, has no mention of a caste census.
Both parties, however, have made a slew of promises, schemes, and financial benefits to backward castes and minorities.
2. Healthcare
The free treatment scheme up to Rs 25 lakh under the Mukhyamantri Nishulk Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana is one of the key highlights of the Gehlot government.
The party promises to increase this amount to Rs 50 lakh annually.
One of the striking additions to the scheme is the inclusion of IVF.
"Recognizing the profound emotional and social challenges faced by couples deprived of the joy of parenthood, we pledge to introduce a comprehensive 'In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) package' under this scheme," the manifesto said.
The party's infrastructural promises include enhancing community health centers (CHC) and primary health centers (PHC).
With points on establishing more trauma centres and better educating and strengthening medical staff cross hospitals, the manifesto also promises too take care of mental health of the youth by appointing psychological counselors in senior secondary schools, colleges, and technical training institutes.
Th party promises to bring in 'Bhamashah Health Infrastructure Mission' with a promise to infuse Rs 40,000 crore to expand the state's health infrastructure.
Under the scheme, the party promises to establish 350 new 'Jan Aushadhi' centres for essential medicines at subsidised rates, founding new Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences at par with AIIMS, a Medical College in every district, and appointments of 15,000 new doctors.
The party also promises to increase 6,000 more seats for MBBS courses.
3. Subsidised LPG
One of Gehlot's flagship offerings under the 'Mehangai Rahat Yojana' was subsidised LPG at Rs 500 to families under the NFSA (National Food Security Act) and BPL (Below Poverty Line) categories.
The party further promises to reduce the cost of gas cylinders to Rs 400 for Ujjwala, NFSA, and BPL families.
The BJP, meanwhile, promises to give LPG at a subsidised price of of Rs 450 per LPG for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.
4. Women Empowerment and Security
In one of its top seven key promises, the party has announced a sum of Rs 10,000 to the women head of the family annually with the aim to "provide recognition and financial stability to homemakers" under the Griha Lakshmi Yojana guarantee.
The party also promises to ensure the presence of CCTV cameras in public places, appointing security guards in every village and urban ward, and reduction of the average investigation time in sexual harassment cases.
The party has also promised free travel for women in state-owned buses and providing “smartphones with Internet” to the women heads of families.
It also promises to bring in 33 percent reservation for women in cooperative institutions and police force.
The BJP, too, spoke at length about women security in its manifesto. Like the Congress, the BJP too promises recruitment of 33 percent women in the police force, anti Romeo squads and pink bus network in all major cities, new fast track courts will be established to provide speedy justice in cases of crimes against women.
"CCTV will be installed in public places and educational institutions for women's safety and 500 Kalika patrolling teams will be deployed," the party said.
Other than financial benefits, the party also promises free education to women from 'KG to PG'.
5. Paper Leak
One of the key election issues of Rajasthan, promises for stricter action against paper leak find a mention in both manifestos.
The Congress promises "implementing measures and stringent punishments to curb incidents of paper leaks for competitive exams."
The BJP, meanwhile, makes more specific promises related to the issue. The party promises to form a Special Investigation Team to "quickly investigate paper leak cases and take strict action against the culprits."
"We will establish State Testing Agency (STA) and District Testing Agency in every district on the lines of National Testing Agency (NTA) for fair conduct of all examinations in the state," the manifesto said.
6. Employment
As the state reels under uneployment, the party promises to create 10 lakh employment opportunities in five years, out of which 4 lakh will be in government sector.
In rural areas, the party guarantees 150 days of employment annually from the current 125 days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employement Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).
The BJP, meanwhile, promises 30,000 new government jobs every year and 50 lakh employment opportunities over the next five years in the private sector, along with allowance for the educated jobless.
7. Farmers
In steps listed under 'immediate priorities', the Gehlot government promises to enact a law to ensure Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers on the lines of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations as well as interest free agricultural loan facility of up to Rs 2 lakh from cooperative banks.
The party also plans to introduce a new scheme to directly compensate farmers for escalating input costs and market downturns and three-phase electricity for eight hours a day from November to March each year.
The manifesto also lists withdrawing "pending cases against farmers related to their participation in protests."
The BJP, meanwhile, promises to increase the financial assistance for farmers under PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to Rs 12,000 per year.
On MSP, the party promises to buy wheat at Rs 2,700 per quintal by providing bonus and arrangements for purchase of jowar and millet at MSP.
Along with establishment of more cold storages and processing units, both parties also promise to speed up the completion of the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in collaboration with the central government.
