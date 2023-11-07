'Pilot Forgot Paper Leak, Corruption After CWC': Rajasthan LoP Rajendra Rathore

Rajasthan is all set to vote on 25 November, with the battle for the state being considered to be in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as per opinion polls so far.

While the state is predicted to continue the tradition of changing government every five years, the Congress's tenure was marred by allegations of corruption and paper leaks of government examinations.

Meanwhile, the tussle between chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot plays on the minds of voters across the state.