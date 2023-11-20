Rajasthan: Can Congress Convince Voters of Being a Better Hindu Than the BJP?

Similarly, in east Rajasthan, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri is seen in a viral video claiming that Pakistan is keeping an eye on Rajasthan polls and asserting, “Lahore is keeping an eye on the Tonk seat. We have to take care that laddus should not be distributed in Lahore after the election takes place.” He even claims that terrorists of Hamas have their eye on the outcome of the upcoming polls.

Just days after his anti-Muslim slurs at BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha, Bidhuri was made the BJP election in-charge of Tonk where Sachin Pilot is the Congress candidate.

Even BJP biggies are attacking the Gehlot government over communal frictions in the state. Citing several incidents, especially the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur, restrictions on Hindu festivals in some violence-hit towns, and acquittal of all the accused in the 2008 Jaipur Blasts case, they accuse Congress of practicing ‘appeasement politics’. At a rally last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled the Kanhaiya Lal beheading to claim, “the murder of Kanhaiya Lal is a big stain on the state government which sympathizes with terrorists.”

BJP leaders are also keeping the Ram Temple in Ayodhya at the centre of their campaign. While the inauguration ceremonies of Ram Mandir will be held next January, given electoral calculations, BJP leaders are keen to link people with this issue in Rajasthan.