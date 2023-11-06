'Paisa Do, Paper Lo': Rajasthan Paper Leaks — How a Broken System Killed Dreams

"It's all about the money. Whoever has money, has the question paper. Those who have it, they pay Rs 5 lakh, Rs 20 lakh. I don't think I am weak in studies, but I feel lost before the system," said Kavi Karauli (29), a government job aspirant from Rajasthan's Karauli district.

Aspiring to be a school teacher, Kavi is one of the three siblings who grew up in a poor farming family in Karauli's Todabhim tehsil. Over the past decade, he has taken up several odd jobs, including daily wage labour, to fund his education. Through the years, Kavi has also appeared for several competitive exams for government jobs.