Karnataka Election Results: Why a Dozen BJP Ministers Lost Their Seats

In Karnataka, the outgoing BJP government's losses were not just confined to the party's outster in the Assembly polls, but also to 12 senior ministers and the Speaker of the House being defeated.

The trend seemed to bring back memories of the Congress' loss in 2018, when in a similar situation, Congress lost the seats of 20 of its incumbent ministers, the majority of whom had contested from North Karnataka. In 2018, Congress' loss was attributed to Siddaramaiah's Cabinet being divided over giving minority tag to the Lingayat community. Siddaramaiah had lent his support to Lingayat ministers who were in favour of the Lingayats getting an identity separate from the Hindus, much to the chagrin of Veerashaiva Lingayat organisations.