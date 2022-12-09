Himachal Pradesh: How Priyanka Gandhi & Bhupesh Baghel Scripted Congress' Win

It would be unfair to reduce Congress' victory in Himachal Pradesh to the state's 'Rivaj' or tradition of voting out the incumbent. If 'Rivaj' could guarantee victory then the Congress would have been in power in Uttarakhand and Kerala presently. Remember, Himachal Pradesh is a state where BJP had the highest vote share in the Lok Sabha elections - around 69 percent. So its defeat was not a foregone conclusion.

By most accounts, the Congress campaign in Himachal Pradesh was well managed, especially by Congress standards. The state leadership buried their differences and led a united and focused campaign.

In November, The Quint had reported on how by focussing on local issues and livelihood, the Himachal Pradesh Congress was leading a very effective campaign that had the potential to defeat the BJP.