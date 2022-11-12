Himachal Pradesh Election: 6 Steps Helped Congress Give BJP a Run For Its Money

As Himachal Pradesh votes on 12 November, the political contest in the state seems to be going down to the wire. This is a historic election as it is the first time in decades that stalwarts Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal are not in the fray.

The Bharatiya Janata Party clearly seems to have focussed its campaign on Prime Minister Narendra Modi - the PM even wrote an open letter to the people of Himachal Pradesh a day before polling.

The BJP hopes that it will be able to break Himachal's over three-decade long track record of alternating between it and the Congress.