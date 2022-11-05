Himachal Pradesh Elections: It's Congress' 'Local Connect' vs BJP's Modi Factor

"Mukesh ne yahaan koi samasya chhodi hoti, tab batata yahaan kya samasya hai (Had Mukesh left any problem unattended, I would have told you what the problems in the area are," says Vinod Kumar, a shopkeeper from Haroli in Himachal Pradesh's Una district.

'Mukesh' that Kumar is talking about is sitting Congress MLA from Haroli, Mukesh Agnihotri, who is also the Leader of the Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

Kumar goes on to list the work Agnihotri has done in the seat - a new secretariat building, a civil hospital, a bridge connecting Haroli and Una, a skill development centre etc.

Many people mentioned the bridge in particular, as it has reduced travel time to Haroli significantly.