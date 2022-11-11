Himachal Pradesh Election: How Does Caste Affect Politics in the Hill State?

Caste is a factor that permeates all electoral contests in India, it is constant in its influence from deserts to mountains.

The hilly state of Himachal Pradesh is set to vote in the Assembly election on 12 November. A total of 68 seats are up for the grabs, of which 17 are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and three for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Will caste be a factor affecting the electoral apple carts in Himachal?

Let us examine.