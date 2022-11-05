India’s First Voter Shyam Saran Negi Passes Away at 106: Watch His Old Interview

Shyam Saran Negi – the man who is considered to be the first voter of Independent India, and thereby the first citizen to participate in the democratic process in the country – passed away at the age of 106, at his native place in Kalpa, Himachal Pradesh, on Saturday, 5 November.

His demise comes two days after he cast his last vote for the 14th Assembly Elections through a postal ballot on 2 November.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi – acknowledging Negi's act of exercising his right to franchise for the 34th time – had praised him on Twitter. "This is commendable and should serve as an inspiration for the younger voters to take part in the elections and strengthen our democracy," he had tweeted.