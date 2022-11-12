Himachal Pradesh Election 2022 Live: Voting Begins, 68 Seats in the Fray
Catch all the live updates from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election here.
Voting for the crucial Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections began at 8 am on Saturday, 12 November.
The state is hosting a bipolar electoral battle between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also entering the fray for the first time.
Seraj, Haroli, Mandi, Shimla Rural, and Hamirpur are among the key seats going to polls. BJP's sitting Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting from Seraj, where the Congress has fielded former Milkfed chairperson Chet Ram Thakur.
A total of 412 candidates are contesting the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections this year.
Voting in the polls will end at 5 pm on Saturday.
The results of the elections will be declared following the counting of votes on 8 December.
There are 68 constituencies in the hill state, so a party will need to secure 35 seats in order to ensure majority.
The BJP had won majority with 44 seats in the 2017 Assembly election in the state, while the Congress had garnered 21 seats.
'People Excited, Will Cooperate To Form New Govt': Himachal Congress Chief
"All people of Himachal Pradesh are very excited. Everyone will cast their vote today and cooperate to form a new government in the state," Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Voting Begins
'Urge Voters To Participate With Full Enthusiasm': PM Modi
"Today is the polling day for all the Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh. I request all the voters of the devbhoomi to participate with full enthusiasm in this festival of democracy and create a new record of voting. My special wishes to all the youth of the state who will vote for the first time on this occasion," Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet in Hindi.
Key Seats & Candidates
Here are a few important seats and candidates to watch out for in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election:
Seraj – Jairam Thakur (BJP)
Nadaun – Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Congress)
Haroli – Mukesh Agnihotri (Congress)
Shimla Rural – Vikramaditya Singh (Congress)
Shahpur – Sarveen Chaudhary (BJP)
Kasumpti – Anirudh Singh (Congress)
Kasauli – Rajiv Saizal (BJP)
Mandi - Pratibha Singh (Congress)
