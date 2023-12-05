BJP Sweeps Elections in Three States, What Does It Mean For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

They didn't declare CM candidates in any of the states including Madhya Pradesh where Shivraj Chouhan was the sitting Chief Minister.

The party's victory in Hindi heartland states suggests that it is still possible to win state elections on the Prime Minister's face without a strong local leadership.

The defeat in Telangana, on the other hand, is in many ways similar to what happened in Karnataka, where the BJP tried to contest elections on the back of PM Modi and national issues and lost, contrary to Congress' localised, state-oriented campaign.