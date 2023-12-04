The Greater Showman in Rajasthan Elections: How Modi Magic Stumped Gehlot’s Act

Beyond Modi Magic, however, why and how did Gehlot fail in his bid to change history in a state where no party has formed consecutive governments for the past 30 years? What factors prevented him from propelling the Congress to rewrite history will be debated for weeks, if not months. But some initial ideas and reasons are worth jotting down about why Gehlot has achieved the dubious hat-trick of leading the Congress to defeats at the end of each of his three tenures as CM.

In any serious analysis of the Rajasthan verdict, it needs to be underlined that much of the Congress defeat was scripted at the stage of ticket distribution. Gehlot’s welfare schemes had softened anti-incumbency against his government but not against Congress MLAs, many of whom were seen as corrupt and arrogant.

Despite clear warnings of public anger against the MLAs, the advice and surveys of Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu were ignored at Gehlot’s behest.