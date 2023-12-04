It's Not Over Till It's Over: 8 Lessons for Congress in BJP's Chhattisgarh Win

Lesson 7: The common man can tolerate you not doing things that you were supposed to do, but they also cannot tolerate you doing things you were not supposed to do. Are you aware of the rampant, troublesome, and daring corruption that your lower bureaucracy was indulging in? Transfers, driving licences, planning sanctions, public service recruitments, land leases – you name a public service and the public could name a disservice. If you were not even aware of the problem, how would you find a solution to it?

Lesson 8: It is not over till it is over. Who better to teach this to the Congress than the unassuming Chhattisgarhia! Their overconfidence did them in, them Congressmen. The final count has left the party badly bruised, punishment for speaking before their time. They did not have a demonstrated track record like Dr Raman Singh who served as the second and the longest serving Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh for 15 years from 2003 to 2018.

Congressmen think they tried. This was their election to lose, and they lost it.

(Ashok Tomar is a political commentator based out of Chhattisgarh. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)